7 months ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy announces two-year operational plan
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy announces two-year operational plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex Energy announces two-year financial and operational plan and provides financial update

* Rex energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $70.0 - $80.0 million

* Rex Energy Corp - debt-to-ebitdax reduction of about 50% by end of 2018

* 2017 capital budget is expected to be funded through cash flow from operations and asset divestitures

* Rex Energy Corp - targeting a two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 10% - 15% by 2018

* 2017 average daily production is estimated to be in range of 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp - exit rate production growth for 2017 of 15% - 20%

* Rex Energy-in 2017, to realize a fy of gulf coast transport, related positive impact this transportation will have on natural gas price differentials

* Rex Energy Corp - expects to sell approximately 50% of its natural gas volumes to gulf coast

* Rex Energy Corp - full-year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $20.0 - $40.0 million

* Rex Energy Corp - for full-year 2018, rex energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 223.0 - 233.0 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
