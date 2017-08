Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hunt Mining Corp

* Hunt Mining initiates production at the Martha project

* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material

* Says under terms of agreement, corporation will deliver concentrate with a gold range of 30 to 70 grams per dry metric tonne