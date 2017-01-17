FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Limited Stores files for bankruptcy
#Funds News
January 17, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Limited Stores files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Limited Stores LLC -

* Limited Stores files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11; signs agreement with "stalking horse" bidder for intellectual property and e-commerce business

* Entered into asset purchase agreement with affiliate of sycamore partners to buy co's intellectual property, related assets

* Limited Stores LLC, parent of women's apparel retailer the limited, says anticipates sale to Sycamore Partners, subject to higher and better bids Source text for Eikon:

