BRIEF-Limited Stores files for bankruptcy

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Limited Stores LLC -

* Limited Stores files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11; signs agreement with "stalking horse" bidder for intellectual property and e-commerce business

* Entered into asset purchase agreement with affiliate of sycamore partners to buy co's intellectual property, related assets

* Limited Stores LLC, parent of women's apparel retailer the limited, says anticipates sale to Sycamore Partners, subject to higher and better bids Source text for Eikon: