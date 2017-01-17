FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dynegy on Jan. 10 Co, guarantors, lenders entered into amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated as of April 23, 2013
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dynegy on Jan. 10 Co, guarantors, lenders entered into amendment to co's existing credit agreement, dated as of April 23, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc :

* On January 10 co, guarantors, lenders entered into an amendment to co’s existing credit agreement, dated as of April 23, 2013

* Dynegy Inc-fourth amendment provides that initial revolving loan maturity date will be extended from April 23, 2018 to April 23, 2021- sec filing

* Fourth amendment provides that tranche of extended revolving loan commitments will increase in an aggregate principal amount of $45.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2jjR3kc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.