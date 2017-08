Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing

* Rex Energy- amendment provide there will be no adjustment to borrowing base upon completion of anticipated sale of assets in co's warrior south area Source text (bit.ly/2iCDHOc) Further company coverage: