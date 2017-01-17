FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers more than doubled in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rlj Entertainment Inc

* RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers more than doubled in 2016

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says proprietary digital channels, Acorn TV and UMC, realized subscriber growth that exceeded 2016 year-end expectations

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says in 2016, Acorn TV more than doubled to over 430,000 subscribers from over 195,000 subscribers at end of 2015

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says UMC subscribers quadrupled to over 20,000 subscribers in 2016 from approximately 5,000 subscribers at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

