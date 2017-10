Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fast Finance SA :

* Terminates negotiations with foreign investor to create an investment fund (NSFIZ)

* The foreign investor to acquire the first issue of the fund certificates of c. EUR 5 million ($5.34 million) value, Fast Finance to manage NSFIZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)