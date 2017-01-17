FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kanevsksakhar announces changes in the shareholding structure
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kanevsksakhar announces changes in the shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar PJSC

* Says Agrokontsern Kanevskoy decreases its stake in company to 9.8776 pct from 29.6329 pct

* Says Agrofirma Urozhaynaya decreases its stake in company to 9.7779 pct from 29.3338 pct

* Says Aleksandr Karavayko decreases its stake in company to 6.6633 pct from 19.99 pct

* Rodina acquires 18.4843 pct stake in company

* Plemzavod Beysug acquires 16.5000 pct stake in company

* MKT acquires 16.4999 pct stake in company

* KT acquires 15.1235 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/2iCV5lY, bit.ly/2iCVTah, bit.ly/2j4AzM8, bit.ly/2k0LZo5, bit.ly/2jUH4B1, bit.ly/2jsjZsY, bit.ly/2jFRndd

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.