BRIEF-Kanevsksakhar announces changes in the shareholding structure

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar PJSC

* Says Agrokontsern Kanevskoy decreases its stake in company to 9.8776 pct from 29.6329 pct

* Says Agrofirma Urozhaynaya decreases its stake in company to 9.7779 pct from 29.3338 pct

* Says Aleksandr Karavayko decreases its stake in company to 6.6633 pct from 19.99 pct

* Rodina acquires 18.4843 pct stake in company

* Plemzavod Beysug acquires 16.5000 pct stake in company

* MKT acquires 16.4999 pct stake in company

* KT acquires 15.1235 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/2iCV5lY, bit.ly/2iCVTah, bit.ly/2j4AzM8, bit.ly/2k0LZo5, bit.ly/2jUH4B1, bit.ly/2jsjZsY, bit.ly/2jFRndd

