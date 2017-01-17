FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chembio's DPP HIV-syphilis assay receives CE mark for simultaneous point-of-care detection of HIV, syphilis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc :

* chembio's dpp hiv-syphilis assay receives ce mark for simultaneous point-of-care detection of hiv and syphilis

* Chembio diagnostics inc- plan to complete a u.s. Clinical trial for dpp hiv-syphilis assay and file for u.s. Regulatory approval in early 2017

* Chembio diagnostics - dpp hiv-syphilis now cleared to be marketed,sold within member states of european union and caribbean region, except puerto rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

