Jan 17 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc

* Agenus Inc says collaboration with National Cancer Institute to evaluate combination of Pembrolizumab with prophage autologous vaccine

* Agenus says under collaboration, Agenus will supply Prophage, Merck will provide pembrolizumab and NCI and BTTC member sites will recruit patients and conduct trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: