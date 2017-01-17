FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Shoprite says group turnover for six months to December up 14 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shoprite says group turnover for six months to December up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Limited :

* Reported excellent growth for six months to December 2016, increasing turnover by 14.0 pct from r62.5 billion to r71.3 billion (unaudited

* Growth on a like-for-like basis was 8.6 pct.

* Sales in south african supermarket operation continued in same trend as first six months of calendar year

* Sales in south african supermarket, supported by good festive trading, increased by 10.7 pct

* Group's furniture division grew sales by 10.0 pct for period

* Credit sales continues to be affected by changes in national credit act. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

