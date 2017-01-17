BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 capital budget of $530 mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc :

* Laredo petroleum announces 2017 capital budget of $530 million

* Laredo petroleum inc - Laredo expects to operate four horizontal rigs in 2017

* Laredo petroleum inc -budget is expected to be funded with internally generated cash flows and borrowings on company's senior secured credit facility

* Laredo petroleum inc - sees 2017 total production growth of more than 15% versus full-year 2016 volumes

* Laredo petroleum inc - company expects to close sale of approximately 2,900 net acres for proceeds of approximately $60 million

* Laredo petroleum - at january 16, 2017, had hedges in place for 2017 for 6,852,875 barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82 per barrel