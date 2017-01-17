BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources during Q4, terminated interest rate derivative contracts on notional amount of $150 mln for cash proceeds of $7 mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co :

* Pioneer Natural Resources - during Q4, terminated interest rate derivative contracts on a notional amount of $150 million for cash proceeds of $7 million

* Pioneer natural - as of jan 16, co was party to interest rate derivative contracts whereby co will get three-month libor rate for 10-year period

* Pioneer natural - to get three-month libor rate in exchange for fixed interest rate of 1.81 percent on a notional amount of $100 million on december 15, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jshKWz) Further company coverage: