FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources during Q4, terminated interest rate derivative contracts on notional amount of $150 mln for cash proceeds of $7 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources during Q4, terminated interest rate derivative contracts on notional amount of $150 mln for cash proceeds of $7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co :

* Pioneer Natural Resources - during Q4, terminated interest rate derivative contracts on a notional amount of $150 million for cash proceeds of $7 million

* Pioneer natural - as of jan 16, co was party to interest rate derivative contracts whereby co will get three-month libor rate for 10-year period

* Pioneer natural - to get three-month libor rate in exchange for fixed interest rate of 1.81 percent on a notional amount of $100 million on december 15, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jshKWz) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.