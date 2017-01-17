FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott reports stake in NRG Energy, teams up with Bluescape to initiate talks with NRG
January 17, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott reports stake in NRG Energy, teams up with Bluescape to initiate talks with NRG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Elliott International And Affiliates Report Combined Economic Exposure In Nrg Energy Inc

* Of about 6.9% of the shares of common stock outstanding

* Elliott International says entered into an agreement with Bluescape Energy Partners and BEP Special Situations 2 llc whereby they may be deemed a group

* Elliott International says it believes the securities of NRG Energy are deeply undervalued - SEC filing

* Elliott International sees numerous opportunities to raise shareholder value of NRG Energy, including operational and financial improvements as well as strategic initiatives

* Elliott International says it and the group initiating dialogue with NRG Energy to address opportunities as well as implement appropriate board-level oversight

* Elliott says the group also evaluating nomination of one or more individuals for election as directors of NRG Energy at the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text: bit.ly/2js49hQ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
