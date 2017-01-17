FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 17, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces sale of Holiday Inn Hotel in Oakville, ON

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp :

* Holloway Lodging Corp announces sale of holiday inn hotel in Oakville, ON

* Holloway Lodging Corp - sale price for hotel was $19.4 million

* Holloway Lodging Corp - initially, Holloway will apply sale proceeds to reduce its debt

* Holloway Lodging Corp - estimates that it will record a gain on sale of approximately $7.9 million in q1 of 2017

* Initially, Holloway will apply sale proceeds to reduce its debt

