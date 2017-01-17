BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces sale of Holiday Inn Hotel in Oakville, ON

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp :
* Holloway Lodging Corp announces sale of holiday inn hotel in Oakville, ON
* Holloway Lodging Corp - sale price for hotel was $19.4 million
* Holloway Lodging Corp - initially, Holloway will apply sale proceeds to reduce its debt
* Holloway Lodging Corp - estimates that it will record a gain on sale of approximately $7.9 million in q1 of 2017
* Initially, Holloway will apply sale proceeds to reduce its debt