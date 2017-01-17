FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mts Systems Corp reaffirmed its preliminary financial results for FY ended Oct. 1, 2016
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mts Systems Corp reaffirmed its preliminary financial results for FY ended Oct. 1, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp :

* MTS Systems Corp - reaffirmed its preliminary financial results for fiscal year ended October 1, 2016

* MTS Systems - to seek consent and waiver to credit agreement from lenders to extend deadline to deliver annual financial statements to extension date

* MTS Systems-plans to file its annual report on form 10-K for fiscal 2016 and its quarterly report on form 10-Q for q1 of 2017 fiscal year

* MTS Systems - to seek consent and waiver to credit agreement from lenders to to deliver unaudited financial statements for Q1 of 2017 fiscal year

* MTS Systems Corp - company expects to receive consent on or about January 24, 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $639.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2j4FL2k) Further company coverage:

