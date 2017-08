Jan 17 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - sees 2017 net income $105 - $213 million

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 NAREIT FFO and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 to $1.80

* Piedmont office realty trust inc sees 2017 same store GAAP NOI growth 5% - 7%

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 same store cash NOI 5% - 8%

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S