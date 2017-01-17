FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM announces 7,000 U.S. Jobs, investing additional $1 bln in U.S. manufacturing
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GM announces 7,000 U.S. Jobs, investing additional $1 bln in U.S. manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* GM announces 7,000 U.S. Jobs, investing additional $1 billion in u.s. Manufacturing

* General Motors Co says moves axle jobs to U.S. from Mexico

* GM- is confirming that another supplier has committed to make components for GM's next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan

* General Motors-to begin work on insourcing axle production for full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to in Michigan

* GM- making components for next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan to move 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the U.S. Source text (bit.ly/2jvgktT) Further company coverage:

