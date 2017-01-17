FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock strategist says "we see a more measured dollar rally ahead"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock's Richard Turnill:

* BlackRock strategist Turnill says "we see a more measured dollar rally ahead"

* Corporate tax reform proposals in the U.S. Could prompt significant expectations for further dollar appreciation

* Big declines in many emerging market currencies have helped narrow current account deficits in the emerging world

* "we see potential for currency volatility ahead, but little risk of a sharp and disruptive dollar rally"

* "yen and euro weakness against the dollar is partly why we recently upgraded our views on Japanese and eurozone stocks"

