Jan 17 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd :

* The Cuba Mountain Coffee Company Ltd has now agreed contract terms with Cuban government owned Asdrubel Lopez

* Contract terms give CMC rights to market, sell, take a share of proceeds for coffee produced from 17 microregions in Guantanamo province