Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei

* Toshiba will likely sell a roughly 20 percent interest for between 200 billion yen and 300 billion yen while retaining majority stake - Nikkei

* Besides Western Digital, investment funds are also showing interest in Toshiba's semiconductor operations - Nikkei