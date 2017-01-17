FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-TCS Capital Management urges Central European Media Enterprises to hire investment bank to sell company
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 17, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TCS Capital Management urges Central European Media Enterprises to hire investment bank to sell company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* TCS Capital Management LLC - urged Central European Media Enterprises Ltd to hire investment bank to run process to sell the company - sec filing

* TCS Capital Management LLC - suggested Central European Media Enterprises to replace current members of board with new directors

* TCS Capital Management LLC owns 13.4 percent stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd as of january 12 Source text : bit.ly/2jw7pZk Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.