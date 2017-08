Jan 17 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc

* Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock

* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc

* Teladoc Inc says offering of shares of its common stock also includes 1.9 million shares offered by certain stockholders of teladoc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: