Jan 17 (Reuters) - Virbac Sa

* Q4 net revenue 225.7 million euros ($241.41 million) versus 206.2 million euros year ago

* FY net revenue 871.9 million euros versus 852.6 million euros year ago

* Annual sales growth of 4.5 pct, at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)