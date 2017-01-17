FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche EuroShop expects valuation gain of 145 mln euros for 2016
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche EuroShop expects valuation gain of 145 mln euros for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche EuroShop AG :

* Valuation gain expected to be 145 million euros ($155.06 million)

* Is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of approximately 145 million euros (previous year: 267.8 million euros) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in market values

* Positive result is primarily due to shopping center investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

