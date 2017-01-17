BRIEF-Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust enter talks to combine custody services operations - Nikkei

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings have entered talks to combine their custody services operations - Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will also consider broader partnerships outside the custody business- Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings plan to combine related overseas operations as well - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iKvuLc) Further company coverage: