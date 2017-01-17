FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust enter talks to combine custody services operations - Nikkei
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust enter talks to combine custody services operations - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings have entered talks to combine their custody services operations - Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will also consider broader partnerships outside the custody business- Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings plan to combine related overseas operations as well - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iKvuLc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.