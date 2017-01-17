BRIEF-Toray Industries to invest about 1 trillion yen in capital, deals over 3 years - Nikkei

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Toray Industries to invest about 1 trillion yen ($8.86 billion) to capital investments and acquisitions over 3 years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Toray Industries Inc aims to expand group operating profit by 60 percent from the fiscal 2016 forecast to 250 billion yen in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

* Toray Industries' 1 trillion yen in spending, part of its 3-year plan through fiscal 2019, is to be finalized this month - Nikkei