FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Toray Industries to invest about 1 trillion yen in capital, deals over 3 years - Nikkei
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Toray Industries to invest about 1 trillion yen in capital, deals over 3 years - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Toray Industries to invest about 1 trillion yen ($8.86 billion) to capital investments and acquisitions over 3 years starting in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Toray Industries Inc aims to expand group operating profit by 60 percent from the fiscal 2016 forecast to 250 billion yen in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

* Toray Industries' 1 trillion yen in spending, part of its 3-year plan through fiscal 2019, is to be finalized this month - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jkFtW2) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.