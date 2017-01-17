BRIEF-Groupama issues subordinated notes for 650 million euros, with annual coupon of 6.0%

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Groupama SA :

* Has successfully carried out refinancing of its subordinated debt in context of active capital management

* Groupama announced today the issue of euro-denominated fixed rate subordinated notes placed with institutional investors for an aggregate principal amount of 650 million euros ($695.70 million), with an annual coupon of 6.0 pct

* Settlement date is 23 January 2017

* First interest payment date is 23 January 2018