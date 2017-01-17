FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Groupama issues subordinated notes for 650 million euros, with annual coupon of 6.0%
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Groupama issues subordinated notes for 650 million euros, with annual coupon of 6.0%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Groupama SA :

* Has successfully carried out refinancing of its subordinated debt in context of active capital management

* Groupama announced today the issue of euro-denominated fixed rate subordinated notes placed with institutional investors for an aggregate principal amount of 650 million euros ($695.70 million), with an annual coupon of 6.0 pct

* Settlement date is 23 January 2017

* First interest payment date is 23 January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

