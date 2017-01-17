FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals announces 2017 production, cost guidance
January 17, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals announces 2017 production, cost guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc :

* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment

* Production of zinc in concentrate in 2017 is forecast to increase by approximately 25% compared to 2016 production

* 2016 copper and precious metals production from constancia mine in Peru exceeded 2016 guidance

* Production of copper and precious metals contained in concentrate in 2017 is forecast to decrease by 17% and 5%

* Sustaining capital expenditures are expected to be $185 million in 2017

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure $272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
