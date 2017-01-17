BRIEF-NCR enters agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ncr Corp :

* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter

* Settlement will be funded internally by non-material increment of approximately $14 million to NCR's reserve for Fox River discontinued operations

* Settlement is expected to have no material impact on NCR's free cash flow as a whole for either year

* Upon approval by court, decree is expected to bring to an end a set of "complex" litigations that commenced in 2008

* Impact on free cash flow from settlement is anticipated to be modest and at or near prior projections for Fox River expenditures