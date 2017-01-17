FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-NCR enters agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NCR enters agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ncr Corp :

* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter

* Settlement will be funded internally by non-material increment of approximately $14 million to NCR's reserve for Fox River discontinued operations

* Settlement is expected to have no material impact on NCR's free cash flow as a whole for either year

* Upon approval by court, decree is expected to bring to an end a set of "complex" litigations that commenced in 2008

* Impact on free cash flow from settlement is anticipated to be modest and at or near prior projections for Fox River expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

