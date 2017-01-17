FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 Inhibitor Ingrezza
January 17, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 Inhibitor Ingrezza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Pre-specified primary endpoint, change-from-baseline in Yale Global Tic severity scale (YGTSS) at week 8 was not met

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Adverse events were dose dependent and consistent with earlier clinical studies

* Neurocrine Inc - Study showed significant improvement in overall symptoms of tourette syndrome as evidenced by clinical global impression of change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

