7 months ago
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q4 earnings per share $1.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.26

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 82.4 percent versus. 82.7 percent last year

* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated RPMS 45,608 million versus 44,470 million

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Anticipate first-quarter consolidated unit revenues to be approximately flat

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Qtrly consolidated ASMS 55,440 million versus. 53,814 million

* United Continental Holdings - Q4 consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, increased 4.1 percent

* Qtrly consolidated unit cost (CASM) decreased 0.8 percent compared to Q4 of 2015 due mainly to lower fuel expense

* United Continental Holdings Inc's Oscar Munoz Says "our Q4 financial and operating performance capped an outstanding year for United Airlines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
