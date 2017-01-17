BRIEF-United Continental Holdings Q4 earnings per share $1.26

Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.26
* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 82.4 percent versus. 82.7 percent last year
* United Continental Holdings Inc - qtrly consolidated RPMS 45,608 million versus 44,470 million
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Anticipate first-quarter consolidated unit revenues to be approximately flat
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Qtrly consolidated ASMS 55,440 million versus. 53,814 million
* United Continental Holdings - Q4 consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, increased 4.1 percent
* Qtrly consolidated unit cost (CASM) decreased 0.8 percent compared to Q4 of 2015 due mainly to lower fuel expense
* United Continental Holdings Inc's Oscar Munoz Says "our Q4 financial and operating performance capped an outstanding year for United Airlines"