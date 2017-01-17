FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial 2017 production target for Mount Polley is 26-29 mln pounds of copper
January 17, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial 2017 production target for Mount Polley is 26-29 mln pounds of copper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp :

* Imperial reports 2016 production

* Imperial Metals Corp - 2017 production target for Mount Polley is 26-29 million pounds copper and 55-60 thousand ounces gold

* Says 2016 base and precious metals production from all operations totaled 119.17 million pounds copper

* Imperial Metals Corp- 2016 base and precious metals production from all operations totaled 94.93 thousand ounces gold and 330.96 thousand ounces silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

