BRIEF-Imperial 2017 production target for Mount Polley is 26-29 mln pounds of copper

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp :
* Imperial reports 2016 production
* Imperial Metals Corp - 2017 production target for Mount Polley is 26-29 million pounds copper and 55-60 thousand ounces gold
* Says 2016 base and precious metals production from all operations totaled 119.17 million pounds copper
* Imperial Metals Corp- 2016 base and precious metals production from all operations totaled 94.93 thousand ounces gold and 330.96 thousand ounces silver