FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 2:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :

* Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation

* Bonanza Creek Energy - Agreed to review potential transaction proposed by Bill Barrett and entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bill Barrett

* Bonanza Creek - Given no prior notice that Bill Barrett intended to file Form 8-K, company views filing as violation of terms of confidentiality agreement

* Says company does not intend to publicly comment further on this matter at this time

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - On Jan 17, Bill Barrett disclosed existence of, and fact that company entered into confidentiality agreement in a Form 8-K Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.