BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :

* Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation

* Bonanza Creek Energy - Agreed to review potential transaction proposed by Bill Barrett and entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bill Barrett

* Bonanza Creek - Given no prior notice that Bill Barrett intended to file Form 8-K, company views filing as violation of terms of confidentiality agreement

* Says company does not intend to publicly comment further on this matter at this time

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - On Jan 17, Bill Barrett disclosed existence of, and fact that company entered into confidentiality agreement in a Form 8-K Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: