7 months ago
BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q4 operational EBIT beats forecast
January 18, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q4 operational EBIT beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Q4 harvest volume 100,000 tonnes

* In connection with presentation of q3 2016 results, marine harvest guided a total harvest volume of 100,000 tonnes (gwe) for q4 2016

* Operational ebit for the group was approximately EUR 257 million (eur/nok 9.0327) in q4 2016 (eur 90 million in q4 2015, eur/nok 9.3351)

* Mean EBIT forecast among analysts was $226.8 million according to Thomson Reuters

* Operational ebit per kg through value chain for chile in quarter is positively impacted by approximately eur 0.55 per kg related to sale of fixed assets

* Reported net interest bearing debt (nibd) was approximately eur 890 million (eur/nok 9.0793) at end of quarter

* The complete Q4 2016 report will be released on 15 February at 06:30 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

