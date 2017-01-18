BRIEF-Emmi acquires Italian dessert manufacturer Italian Fresh Foods

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emmi AG :

* Acquires Italian dessert manufacturer Italian Fresh Foods

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Emmi will keep current production structure in Lasnigo Flavio Pok, founder and CEO, will remain in charge of company and continue to apply his skills to develop company in future

* IFF generates sales of almost 20 million euros ($21.36 million), 85 pct of which comes from outside Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)