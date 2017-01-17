FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cameco says to cut 10 pct workforce at three operations
January 17, 2017 / 11:26 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cameco says to cut 10 pct workforce at three operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words “at three operations” in headline. Also changes date to Jan 17 from Jan 18)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp -

* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings

* “Expect our adjusted net earnings for 2016 will be significantly lower than analysts’ earnings estimate”

* Reduction in workforce is planned to be conducted in stages and expected to be completed by end of may 2017

* Recorded an impairment charge for rabbit lake mine and mill in conjunction with suspension of production

* Says Cameco delivered 31.5 million pounds of uranium at an average realized price of $54.46 per pound in 2016

* Workforce at Mcarthur river, key lake and cigar lake operations is expected to be reduced by approximately 10% or 120 employees in total

* Workforce reduction, changes to air commuter service, work schedules at saskatchewan operations are not expected to impact 2017 production

* Cameco expects Inkai to produce almost 10% less in 2017 with cameco’s share being 3.1 million pounds

* Plans to implement changes to air commuter service in Northern Saskatchewan and is expected to be completed during 2018

* Expect to make total adjustments to net earnings between approximately $180 million and $220 million after-tax for 2016

* “Expect to report an IFRS net loss for 2016 due in part to asset impairments resulting from fair market value assessments at year end” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

