Jan 18 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :

* Estimated distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.39 cents for financial quarter ended 31 december 2016

* "CCT's DPU for fy 2017 is, nevertheless, expected to be stable barring unforeseen circumstances"

* Average monthly office market rent further eased by 2.2% in 4Q 2016 to S$9.10 per square foot

* In 2017, we may continue to see downward pressure on rents caused by stiff competition among landlords