Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Yearly net profit 40.17 billion baht vs 39.47 billion baht

* Q4 net profit attributable to equity holders of bank 10.24 billion baht vs 5.48 billion baht last year

* Qtrly net interest income 23 billion baht vs 21.82 billion baht