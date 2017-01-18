FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novozymes Q4 EBIT DKK 1.06 billion, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Novozymes A/S :

* Q4 sales 3.71 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 3.60 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT 1.06 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.02 billion crowns)

* Expects to deliver organic sales growth of 2-5 pct

* Expects an EBIT margin of around 28 pct

* Proposed dividend payout of 4.0 crowns per share is equivalent to dividend growth of 14 pct and a payout ratio of 39 pct

* Says will lay off 198 employees on Jan. 18-19, 2017, 62 of them in Denmark.

* Says new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion crowns is planned Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

