FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Credit checker Experian's Q3 revenue grows, keeps FY guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 18, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Credit checker Experian's Q3 revenue grows, keeps FY guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* Trading update, third quarter

* Delivered organic revenue growth in Q3 of 4 pct

* Guidance for full year is unchanged

* At a group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in mid- single digit range

* In three months ended 31 December 2016, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 6 pct at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 4 pct

* At actual exchange rates, total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 4 pct due to weakness in sterling more than offsetting improvement in Brazilian real

* If current exchange rates prevail through to end of year, we would expect a resulting headwind to benchmark ebit of approximately 1% for full year

* In north america, we delivered organic revenue growth of 3 pct and total revenue growth from ongoing activities of 7 pct

* Latin America delivered another strong performance with organic revenue growth of 8 pct at constant exchange rates

* In brazil, we are seeing good growth in our bureau driven by countercyclical products and increased demand for more data and analytics from large banks and retailers

* Organic revenue growth in UK and Ireland was 2 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.