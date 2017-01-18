FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EBRD says it has sold 2.48 pct stake in Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat
January 18, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EBRD says it has sold 2.48 pct stake in Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sold half of its stake in Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat, finding buyers for a 2.48 percent stake in the company via accelerated book-building after Tuesday's market close, EBRD said on Wednesday.

* "The transaction was successfully completed at a small discount to the previous day's closing price of 25.65 zlotys on the Warsaw Stock Exchange," EBRD said in a statement.

* "The partial sale reflects the company's successful development and the Bank's ongoing commitment to it," EBRD also said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz)

