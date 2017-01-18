BRIEF-Tele2 and Vodafone agree partnership in Sweden and Baltics

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB

* Tele2 and Vodafone announce new partnership

* Says new agreement where two carriers have agreed to work together to serve global international and multi international companies in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania

* Says under agreement Tele2 will support Vodafone with network and services in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania

* Says under agreement Tele2 will support Vodafone with network and services in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania

* Says Tele2 will also act as key account manager for Vodafone's global corporate clients with headquarters or branch offices in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania