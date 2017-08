Jan 18 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Has through SFF, Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB, borrowed 170 million Swedish crowns ($19.1 million)

* Loan matures on April 20, 2020 with fixed annual interest of 1.42 percent

* In addition, has borrowed 64 million crowns in FRN loan no 105 with maturity on March 9, 2020

