FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Concentric sees cost savings of SEK 30 mln/yr from restructuring plans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 18, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Concentric sees cost savings of SEK 30 mln/yr from restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Concentric AB

* Concentric announces impact of restructuring plans to align its resources to the lower activity levels

* Says total cash out flow associated with these actions is expected to be SEK 26 million, of which SEK 9 million has already been paid by end of 2016

* Says net impact of these restructuring plans upon company's reported operating income for Q4 2016 is expected to be SEK 4 million income

* Says total impact of these restructuring plans is expected to generate annual cost savings estimated at SEK 30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.