Jan 18 (Reuters) - Trigo/Ardian/Euro-Symbiose:

* With support from its majority shareholder Ardian, the independent private investment company, Trigo Group has acquired 100% of Euro-Symbiose, the French specialist provider of quality training, audit and consulting services, from its founders

* Established in 1991, Euro-Symbiose mostly serves the French automotive, aerospace and manufacturing industries

* Financial terms of deal not disclosed