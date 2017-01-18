FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ABR enters MOU to acquire target companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ABR Holdings Ltd

* Abr Holdings Limited (Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition Of The Chilli Padi Group)

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding dated 18 January 2017

* MOU with shareholders of Chilli Api Catering, Chilli Padi Nonya Catering Pte. Ltd. and Chilli Padi Nonya Restaurant Pte. Ltd

* MOU in relation to acquisition of entire shares in capital of holding company of target companies which is to be incorporated in Singapore

* Been granted period of up to 20 weeks from date of MOU to conduct due diligence on CHILLI PADI GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

