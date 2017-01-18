BRIEF-Far East Horizon enters agreements for disposal of underlying assets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd -

* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* Upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb3 million

* IFEL asset disposal deal for rmb1.56 billion

* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on future finance lease transactions

* FETJ and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement for consideration of rmb387.6 million

* Purchaser is Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management Co., Ltd