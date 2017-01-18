FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Far East Horizon enters agreements for disposal of underlying assets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon enters agreements for disposal of underlying assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd -

* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* Upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb3 million

* IFEL asset disposal deal for rmb1.56 billion

* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on future finance lease transactions

* FETJ and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement for consideration of rmb387.6 million

* Purchaser is Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.