BRIEF-Far East Horizon enters agreements for disposal of underlying assets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd -
* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
* Upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb3 million
* IFEL asset disposal deal for rmb1.56 billion
* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on future finance lease transactions
* FETJ and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement for consideration of rmb387.6 million
* Purchaser is Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: