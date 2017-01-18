FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Effnetplattformen unit acquires properties in Norway and sells properties in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen Ab :

* Subsidiary Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) acquires 9 community properties in Norway and sells 3 commercial properties in Sweden

* Sellers are Entra ASA, Mosvold & Co AS and Vico Naering AS

* SBB acquires 8 community property in Kristiansand and Bergen for 1,207 million Swedish crowns ($135.53 million)

* SBB sells 3 commercial real estates in Nyköping for 60 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9055 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

