Jan 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd :

* Received email from GIG's German lawyers informing GIG's intention to submit criminal complaint to courts of singapore against co's directors

* GIG has alleged that company has not made accurate disclosure regarding amount of purchase consideration payable to purchaser

* Company intends to proceed with completion of transfer of shares in MIG according to contractual provisions under SPA